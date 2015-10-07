A Team Competing For Google’s Lunar XPrize May Reach Moon By 2017

An Israeli company competing for Google’s Lunar XPrize has made it one small step closer to landing a rover on the moon. SpaceIL , a small Israeli nonprofit foundation working in the country’s almost non-existent space sector, announced that it plans to conduct the world’s first private mission to the moon in 2017 .

SpaceIL is one of several companies and organizations competing in Google’s Lunar XPrize, which offers $30 million to the first party to land a privately funded robot on the surface of the moon.

According to XPrize vice president Bob Weiss, SpaceIL has secured a verified launch contract to send a rover to the Moon via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in 2017 through contractor Spaceflight.

Several other groups are also participating in the Lunar XPrize competition, and SpaceIL’s contract with Spaceflight and SpaceX gives them a significant advantage in the race.

The Lunar XPrize is viewed as a way to jump-start technological innovation through private space exploration; academia and companies, including small startups, are expected to provide much of the technology that will make the lunar exploration project work.

[via Engadget]

Update: This article was updated to clarify SpaceIL’s connection with Spaceflight and SpaceX.