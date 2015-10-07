You’re Not As Good At Pooping As A Unicorn, According To Squatty Potty

Fact: The way we poop is weird. Other animals–all kinds of other animals, from dogs to bears to elephants–squat down to take care of their business, because that is how their (and our) anatomy is designed. Humans who live in Western society, though, built a chair for our pooping. (And we all use the same chair!)

Nothing can be done about the second bit of weirdness there, but Squatty Potty–a company whose name is even less fun to say than it is to consider its reason for existing–created a device to make the pooping process more natural. And now that they’ve perfected the stool that helps you position your body at a 35-degree angle, they’re in the business of making you aware that it’s necessary. And the secret ingredient there? Unicorn poop.

In the company’s newest ad (from the Harmon Brothers, whose Poo-Pourri spots should have well prepared us for this), they borrow from the Old Spice/DirecTV school of “pure, unadulterated weirdness.” In an explanation that runs nearly three minutes, a handsome prince–enjoying some delicious rainbow-colored soft serve that comes directly from the butt of a unicorn–explains the concept of the Squatty Potty. “This is where your ice cream comes from,” he says as he takes a lick. “Mm, they’re good at pooping. But you know who sucks at pooping? You do.”

The issues the Squatty Potty exists to address–hemorrhoids, colon cancer, colitis–are serious, but the company clearly knows its market well enough to recognize that in order to get your attention, they need to give you more than the straight poop about it.