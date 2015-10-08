Why Making Explicit Promises Can Boost Productivity

Former Harvard fellow and executive coach Elizabeth Doty believes it can, both on a personal and company-wide level.

She says that the unclear agreements, muddy expectations, and conflicting priorities that cause missed deadlines and projects paralyzed in the analysis phase are caused by “commitment drift,” better known as promises that are forgotten or broken.

Not only a productivity buster, a broken promise can lead a company down a corrosive path. As Doty writes in Strategy+Business:

It leads people to neglect the investments needed to maintain key capabilities, sustain customer relationships, retain employees, execute strategies, and pursue innovations. It also introduces the risk of breakdowns in safety, privacy, and ethics, and erodes the trust of employees, customers, shareholders, and the public. This downward spiral of disengagement can lead to what researchers at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics call “institutional corruption,” wherein good people compromise in ways that divert an organization from its purpose.

She points to research from Babson College professor Jay Rao (who weighed in on Fast Company’s wearables at work report) that indicated one company’s consistent profitability (for more than 50 years) and multiple recognitions for innovation are the result of a cultural focus on “self-commitments” rather than assigned tasks, which, once agreed, were considered as sacred as an oath.

If as Doty posits, “One honest commitment is more valuable than all the lip service in the world,” why do so many leaders fail to extract promises from their staff and teams?

Some leaders feel like they are asking for permission, she found. Instead, the real result of an honest conversation that negotiates a commitment, Doty says, is that it creates a culture of responsibility, ownership, and accountability–all necessary for engaged workers who are committed and productive.