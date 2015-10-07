The Scariness Of Literature’s Greatest Monsters, Ranked

Knowing what your Halloween costume is going to be in, say, July is an incredible feeling. It’s like having the perfect Christmas gift idea for your boyfriend way early, or having a rigorously updated top five favorite movies when someone asks. There’s nothing more to ponder. With 23 shopping days left until Halloween, though, now is the time to scramble for a costume if you don’t have one. Before you buy that Sexy Pizza Rat costume, though, here’s something to consider: Maybe the best way to make this year’s costume one for the books is with a costume inspired by a book.