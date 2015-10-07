The Scariness Of Literature’s Greatest Monsters, Ranked

Knowing what your Halloween costume is going to be in, say, July is an incredible feeling. It’s like having the perfect Christmas gift idea for your boyfriend way early, or having a rigorously updated top five favorite movies when someone asks. There’s nothing more to ponder. With 23 shopping days left until Halloween, though, now is the time to scramble for a costume if you don’t have one. Before you buy that Sexy Pizza Rat costume, though, here’s something to consider: Maybe the best way to make this year’s costume one for the books is with a costume inspired by a book.
In a new infographic, costume company MorphCostumes ranks literature’s greatest monsters, serving up some villains who may not have landed on your radar. Previously, MorphCostumes has provided insightful looks into superhero and supervillain vulnerabilities and such, but this latest effort reaches back to more gothic times. Well, mostly. Game of Thrones’ White Walkers are there, right alongside Lovecraft’s Cthulhu and Lewis Carroll’s Jabberwocky. Each monstrosity is ranked out of 100%, in terms of sheer terror-capabilities, with a “scream score.” I’ll let you uncover No. 1 on your own in the infographic below, but just know that the team responsible was not clowning around when they made this very tough pick.