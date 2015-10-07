This Stylish Student Film Animates The Classic “Hero’s Journey” Formula For Movies

There’s no magic formula for telling a great story, obviously. If there were, every story would be a great story, and thus no stories would be great, and we as a society would have to retire stories. (#RIP) Despite the sheer number of false prophets peddling their thoughts on writing a blockbuster screenplay, there has been one philosophical breakdown of the common elements of successful stories that has withstood the test of time. In Joseph Campell’s seminal 1949 treatise, The Hero With a Thousand Faces, he explained the Hero’s Journey, the monomyth whose DNA is a part of pretty much every classic story. Many scholars, novelists, and screenwriters continue to vouch for its enduring truth, and now a film student has translated it for a new generation.