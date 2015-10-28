Why This Former Media Executive Created The World’s Scariest Hayride

On a recent Saturday night, I found myself being chased through a claustrophobic maze by a maniacally laughing clown. I was visiting the Haunted Hayride –a Halloween-themed extravaganza, helmed by an radio industry transplant, that is expanding across the country with a little help from the ABC series Shark Tank . The clown didn’t get me, but the dozens of other people in the maze with me all enjoyed the scare.

The Haunted Hayride is the brainchild of Melissa Carbone, a former sales manager at radio firm Clear Channel (now iHeart Media). It currently operates in both Los Angeles and New York; the Los Angeles iteration of the event, held in and around an abandoned zoo in Griffith Park, employs hundreds of actors and attracts an average of 15,000 guests each weekend. This West Coast location includes 24-minute-long hayrides on giant flatbed trucks slowly driving past a series of scary tableaus, a child-oriented theatre where young visitors can reenact scenes from movies like Jaws, a (considerably scarier than the hayride) Halloween maze, an interactive theatre installation, and more.

Carbone’s Halloween-themed firm Ten Thirty One Productions is at the center of a massive industry. Back in 2010, market research firm IBISWorld found that Americans spend about $6 billion annually on Halloween. Older revelers use the holiday as a rationale to squeeze into sexy costumes and have a few drinks and younger celebrants busily keep America’s candy companies in business.

The popularity of the holiday also propelled Carbone onto Shark Tank. In her 2013 appearance, show judge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban invested the biggest sum ever seen on the show–$2 million–on the Haunted Hayride. But before that, the event had to get established.

“There was a short learning curve,” Carbone told me on the phone when I asked about the Haunted Hayride’s beginnings in 2009. Her roots in advertising showed up when she explained that “We were a small first-year attraction but we marketed it like Disney. There was a spot an hour on some stations that year. Radio in Los Angeles was pretty much the prevalent medium at that time; Spotify and Pandora didn’t have the market share they have now.”

Flash-forward a few years later to 2015, and thousands of actors showed up to the Haunted Hayride’s auditions to try out for approximately 260 roles. To hear Carbone explain it, Shark Tank reached out to them several years ago because they were looking for companies for a Halloween-themed show. Her company declined because they didn’t want to give up equity, but they gave it a shot the next year.

“Everyone on Shark Tank was game, and they were easy to work with,” she explained. “I did a pitch for $2 million and I didn’t think anyone would take the deal…but that’s how things came about, and I’m happy we took that path because Mark has been a great partner from a networking and mentoring standpoint. It’s been super beneficial, and I am super grateful.”