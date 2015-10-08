Look Out GoPro, Drone Giant DJI Is Getting Into The Handheld Camera Business

Look out GoPro, DJI’s getting into the handheld camera business.

Today, DJI, the world’s largest maker of consumer drones, unveiled the Osmo, its brand-new stand-alone high-end camera, and its first non-drone product aimed at consumers.

Introducing the DJI Osmo, the company’s first non-drone product.

The 6.4-inch-long, fixed-aperture, Osmo, which weighs less than half a pound, is a 4K camera mounted atop a handheld stabilizer. It is designed to allow users to shoot smooth, high-quality video no matter how they hold it or move it. The 12-megapixel camera itself, the Zenmuse X3, is the same as the one that comes integrated with DJI’s Inspire 1 drone.

Built with DJI’s three-axis gimbal stabilization technology and a 94-degree field of view, the $649 Osmo was designed to shoot 60 minutes of no-shake 4K video with its built-in battery, or can be used to take high-quality still photos.

The company is expecting the Osmo to appeal to both photography and videography enthusiasts alike.

Photo: DJI

The Osmo offers ISO settings from 100 to 1800 for still photos, and up to 3200 for video. It can also automatically take 360-degree panoramas and long-exposure photos, and can shoot slow-motion video of up to 1080p at 120 frames per second.

While it doesn’t offer fully manual white balance, the camera does allow users several white balance choices: automatic, sunny, cloudy, water, and incandescent.