Can You Handle A Career Change?

Do you think you are ready to make a career change? It’s important to be strategic as you’re considering your next move. Before you take that giant step, we have a few tips for you. Find out whether it’s better to analyze your strengths and weaknesses first versus choosing jobs that pique your interest, or if your current finances should factor into a career switch at all. Watch this video, then tell us your tips at #WorkSmart.
