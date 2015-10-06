Elon Musk Teases (And Hypes) Tesla’s Upcoming Model Y

What is Tesla’s next move? According to a tweet that CEO Elon Musk recently posted–and deleted soon after–it will be a new car called the Model Y. The vehicle is separate from the company’s upcoming lower-cost sedan, the Model 3, which will go into production in 2017 with a price tag of about $35,000.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Musk teased the vehicle and said either the Model Y or Model 3 would have the Model X’s beloved “Falcon Wing” doors, as seen on the famed DeLorean from Back to the Future. The tweet was deleted several minutes later but remains cached on Google, as reported by Tech Insider, which just goes to show that deleting tweets is an effective way to preserve an aura of secrecy–and drum up publicity.

Despite the brief life of the tweet, Musk, a marketing genius who just conducted an extensive media blitz for the Model X, successfully managed to get his 2.7 million Twitter followers interested in yet another new iteration of the Tesla.

[via Tech Insider]