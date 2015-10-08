5 Questions To Answer Before Hiring Your First-Ever Employee

You’re an entrepreneur who’s just got a new venture off the ground, and you and your founding team are finally ready to hire a new staff member. Hiring your first-ever employee is a lot trickier than hiring your 20th. Getting it right is absolutely critical at this early stage, before you have a robust company culture in place. Whether it goes well or poorly, it’s guaranteed to be a learning experience for everyone concerned, and embracing those lessons is ultimately the key to success further down the road. Here are a few things to consider before deciding on a candidate for your very first open position.

Think about the current state of your company and decide what kind of help you need now and in the foreseeable future. Is it a full-time, long-term employee, or might a brief business relationship be your best bet?

An employee is an investment like any other, and knowing whether or not they’ll be a short-term or long-term investment is critical to making the right kind of hire. It’s also fairer to candidates, who need to know what expectations you have for the position. If those aren’t clear from the get-go, you aren’t likely to find someone who can become a satisfied and productive member of your team.

“Your first employee won’t be easy to hire. There are no two ways around it, and one of the tricky things about it is that you don’t know how long you’ll need them for,” says Vijay Cherukuri, CEO of Infolob. “For your sake and theirs, know how long they’ll be necessary before making that final choice.”

No matter how far along your company is, work culture matters. Even in an environment occupied by just two people, a strong rapport is nonnegotiable. Interviews for a first employee tend to focus on their ability to work well under pressure, pitch in on a range of tasks quickly, and get details right. Culture doesn’t usually enter the picture until much later. But that’s the wrong approach–you need to test how well your new staffer can work with the rest of your team (even if that’s just you) in addition to sizing up their qualifications for the help you’re looking to get.