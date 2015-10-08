3 Things Business Leaders Can Learn From Web Developers

Robert I. Sutton, best-selling author of Good Boss, Bad Boss , writes that “the best bosses do more than think big thoughts. They have a deep understanding of their industries, organizations, and teams, the people they lead, as well as other mundane things.” It’s those “mundane things” that too many business leaders and high-level managers tend to lose sight of . These three lessons from the world of web development can help regain that focus on the small stuff that really matters.

One of the most common errors programmers learn to avoid is known as the “off by one” error. In perhaps the simplest example, a function that should start at one begins at zero, or vice-versa, throwing off everything that follows. An off by one error can cause dysfunction across an entire program or even introduce serious security issues.

Getting something wrong, even if you’re extremely close to getting it right, can still have devastating consequences.

The lesson for business leaders is that getting something wrong, even if you’re extremely close to getting it right, can still have devastating consequences. Imagine, for example, that you run a Chicago-based tech company, and the New York Times asks to interview your CEO at 3:00 p.m. EST. If you get on the call at 3:00 p.m. CST, you would’ve missed the appointment by only an hour, but you’d have missed it all the same.

Of course, business leaders are more likely to get thrown off by far more subtle strategic blunders than simple scheduling gaffes, but the point is to illustrate how missing the mark even a little still counts as a miss. There are seldom partial successes.

Programmers like to hedge their bets. If something goes wrong, there are often checks in place to keep things running smoothly. These types of redundancies are little things that developers introduce deliberately with an eye on the big picture, so that the functioning of the program doesn’t rely on a single command.