Today In Tabs: And Do Not Damage The Oil And The Tabs

When my family went to Italy a few years ago, I remember a waiter who remarked, “You speak English so well.” It perplexed me for a long time, because even though we spoke some Cantonese at home, my parents both had Canadian university degrees, worked at national banks for decades and we had spent our entire lives in Toronto.

I later realized that kind of statement was code for “I’m surprised you sound so white.”

The idea that some accents are superior or represent a more successful integration became an issue in Canada this week after Immigration Minister Jason Kenney tweeted that he met a young Iraqi refugee with “perfect, unaccented English”.

He ended up deleting the tweet, later saying he meant it as a “harmless observation.”

What the Minister failed to realize is this kind of attitude unfairly stigmatizes some “foreign” accents while simultaneously failing to acknowledge that “unaccented English” doesn’t exist.

This is a personal pet peeve of mine, but there is no such thing as unaccented English. Everyone has an accent. https://t.co/rS25rqJqcq — Navneet Alang (@navalang) October 5, 2015

This all takes place amid a series of Islamophobic initiatives leading up to the federal election on October 19. The federal government unsuccessfully fought a woman’s request to wear the niqab during her citizenship ceremony. There’s a new hotline and funding to fight “barbaric cultural practices.” And Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said that he still believes in revoking the citizenship of anyone convicted of terrorist offenses. The National Post even published a column proposing that repealing human rights laws would be “the better way” to deal with niqab wearers.

There have already been violent consequences. At least two women wearing the niqab have been attacked. One of them was pregnant.

All the discussion about “Canadian values” is really about getting one group to show up to the voting booth: one that is white, middle class, and scared of a specific kind of newcomer. For a country that prides itself on diversity, it is sad to see this kind of prejudicial treatment of immigrants rise again.