Skateboarding Icons Tony Hawk And Tony Alva Want You To Shred The L.A. Drought

Back in 1976, a drought gave rise to one of the most storied eras and disciplines of skateboarding: pool skating. The allure of an empty pool has endured long past the days of Dogtown, and in a new PSA for the Los Angeles Coalition for Water Conservation , legendary skaters young and old talk about their own reasons for wanting Angelinos to conserve water.

“Dust Bowl Disciples,” created by agency McGann/Zhang, is part skate video, part short history lesson, part conservation call to action. The PSA, the first in a series, features skate icons Tony Hawk, Tony Alva, Steve Olson, Christian Hosoi, Steve Alba, Arto Saari.

While the film pitches conservation as a means to meet skate-selfish ends, it’s not all soft sell. The site serves up tips from Heal the Bay on water conservation, and encourages people to share their stories and conservation efforts for the chance to win a variety of skate-related prizes signed by all of the Dust Bowl skaters.