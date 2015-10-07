This Gorgeous “Layer-Lapse” Video Stitches Together Footage From Southwestern Deserts

The richly painted hills, jagged canyons, and huge open sky of the Southwestern desert make it one of the most epic landscapes in the U.S. Filmmaker Julian Tryba spent three weeks driving over 3,000 miles through Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and California to capture its beauty in his short film “Timeless Desert.”

To create the end effect, Tryba employed his pioneering “layer-lapse” filming technique (also used in this video), which stitches together time-lapse footage from different areas and parts of the day into a single frame. The result is a collage of footage so gorgeous, it almost looks animated. Check out more of Tryba’s work here.

[via Creators Project]