Stop Falling For Facebook Privacy Hoaxes!

Did you hear? Facebook is going to charge you $5.99 to keep your wall private unless you post a statement that protects your posts and photos as yours and yours alone.

Just kidding. Please don’t post that. But you’re probably familiar with these types of misinformed missives floating around your social network of choice. Here, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Austin Carr discuss why this happens–and what, if anything, users can do about it. Check out the episode, then shoot us your thoughts on Twitter using #29thfloor. We promise not to sell your data.