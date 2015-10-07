advertisement
Swirl Down An Infinite Vortex Of Letters With This Fractal Font

By John Brownlee1 minute Read

Created by Standard Deviation, the Fractalism HTML5 web toy takes a 5-pixel font popularized on the Commodore 64, and turns it into an infinitely recursive alphabet, where every letter is made up of pixels created by the letter that preceded it. Just check it out.

