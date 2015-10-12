6 Sleep Habits Of Productive People

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 habits to adopt to be better at your job in 2016. See the full list here.

You may feel super productive by pulling all nighters, but you’re actually less productive when you’re running on very little sleep. Insufficient sleep can not only inhibit concentration, but can also cause anxiety, irritability, and affect your ability to retain information, which all results in poorer productivity.

Those who are most productive know the importance of hitting the sack, and they have particular sleeping habits that we should all mimic.

If you rely on your blaring alarm clock to jolt you out of bed each morning, it’s likely you aren’t getting enough sleep. “Everybody has a different sleep need,” says Dr. Hawley Montgomery Downs, Sleep Research Laboratory director at West Virginia University. “The sign that you’re getting enough sleep is that you don’t need an alarm clock to wake up.” You may need to shift your nighttime routine to go to bed earlier or wake up later.

Getting enough sleep is only part of the sleep equation. You also need to ensure the sleep you’re getting is good quality sleep. “If you’re sleeping 10 hours a night and tossing and turning, or your legs are twitching all night, more sleep isn’t necessarily going to be better,” says Montgomery Downs. If you have a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea that affects the quality of your sleep, it’s best to seek help from a sleep specialist.