Taking Vertical Panoramas Of Ornate Churches Puts Photos In a Holy New Light

One rite of passage in New York residency, besides the obligatory Pizza Rat sighting, is standing on the banks of the East River in Williamsburg and taking a panoramic photo of the Manhattan skyline. You know those panoramic photos, the ones that take forever to shoot, and that often produce compelling glitches ? They sure make grand landscapes even grander. It turns out, though, there’s another use for the technology that we could have been using this whole time. (Pat yourself on the back, the few of you who know what we’re getting at and have already partaken.)

Photographer Richard Silver has collected his collection of amazing vertical panoramas of the serene insides of baroque churches from around the globe–a project that’s spanned 75 countries and 220 cities. As shared by Laughing Squid, these images open up a realm of possibilities within verticality that will have amateur photographers drooling. Of course, even those who don’t dwell beyond Instagram will be able to appreciate the incredible architecture on display, and enjoy seeing it in a holy new light.

Have a look at the images below.