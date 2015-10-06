advertisement
New PSA Tackles Taboos With Illustrated A-to-Z Of Sex And Disability

By Louise Jack1 minute Read

British disability charity Scope has been working for more than 20 years to change attitudes and help people understand and feel comfortable around differently abled people. In a new campaign, it’s upping the ante with an illustrated “A to Z of sex and disability” that tackles the most challenging of stigmas in a fun way.

The letters A through to H have been published so far, with the rest of the alphabet to follow throughout October. Each letter is given a topic. A is for amputee and B is for burlesque, for example, and all are illustrated by London-based graphic artist Pâté and supported with content that includes blogs, videos, and images.

For the letter A, amputee Alex Brooker, who presents the Channel 4 show The Last Leg, shares a story much of which may be familiar to some. He woke up after a night out in a strange place, with someone he couldn’t remember meeting; and if that were not bad enough, he could not find his prosthetic leg. “I cannot tell you the panic that goes through a person’s body when you cannot locate all of your limbs,” he says.

The A to Z is the latest installment of Scope’s #EndtheAwkward campaign, created by agency Grey London. Earlier this year, the charity created a series of films to help people deal with awkward situations, such as: What do you do when you want to shake hands with someone who doesn’t have a right hand?

