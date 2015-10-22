No Need To Launder These Disposable Sheets, When You Can Greenwash Them Instead

That’s the concept behind Beantown Bedding’s Laundry-Free Linens, designed for college students, Airbnb hosts, or anyone who doesn’t want to deal with actually washing their bedding. The compostable sheets are marketed as “environmentally responsible”–in part, the founders reason, because you’re saving all the water you would have used in a washing machine.

The problem with that argument: It takes quite a bit more water just to make the sheets. The linens are made with Tencel, a fiber that comes from eucalyptus trees. Turning trees into a pound of fiber takes around 155 gallons of water. A set of full-sized sheets, at 4.14 pounds, takes over 600 gallons.

A load of laundry in an ultra-efficient washer? 14 gallons. Even a clunky older machine might only use 40 gallons a load. Every time you toss out sheets instead of washing, you’re using hundreds of extra gallons of water somewhere else in the world, along with energy, transportation, and other resources.

The founders who designed the sheets initially just wanted to help their college-age children sleep on clean bedding. “My co-founder, Joan Ripple, and I each sent our kids to college and learned they never took time to wash their dirty sheets,” says Beantown Bedding’s Kirsten Lambert. “We went in search of an easier way for them to have clean sheets and stay healthy, even joking about sending them rolls of paper sheets, like the ones in a doctor’s office.”

They didn’t see disposable sheets on the market, so they decided to create them, aiming to “deliver an easy and eco-friendly alternative to laundering,” she says. The idea seems to have resonated: Over the last three years, the startup has grown around 400% per year, selling to hotels, vacation property and Airbnb owners, and health care and disaster relief organizations. But is it really eco-friendly?

The company hasn’t yet done a full cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment–the gold standard to determine whether something is actually better for the environment than any given alternative.