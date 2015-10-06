Why Being a Good Lawyer Means Being a Great Actor

Nicholas Stoller will not rest his case. He is convinced that Emily Blunt would make a top-notch attorney, with maybe just a tiny refresher course on the legal system.

“She’s a very trustworthy person and I think she could project that,” the director says. “You kind of believe anything coming from her. She also exudes intelligence, and the British accent makes her seem even smarter. If I had to have a fake lawyer, I’d hire her.”

Nicholas Stoller Photo: Vera Anderson, WireImage

The reason he and I are discussing this particular topic is because the new sitcom Stoller is executive producing this fall, along with The Carmichael Show, is about an actor who decides to become a lawyer. Not just any actor, though, but one who played a lawyer on TV for eight seasons. As explained by the character, Dean Sanderson, played with typical chipperness by Rob Lowe, if you needed a surgeon immediately and only E.R.’s Noah Wylie was in the room, you just might let him operate on you.

The Grinder is a self-aware show that’s played straight, and it’s at least partly about the artifice of serious TV acting. Sanderson makes a decent lawyer even though he doesn’t know anything about law, while his brother, Stewart, played by this fall’s TV homecoming king Fred Savage, struggles as a lawyer, even though he knows more than enough. The difference between their lawyering styles reveal a lot about what the best actors project to the world—and what the world tends to project back.

After the last film Stoller directed, Neighbors, became a monster hit, creators Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel, whom he’d worked with before, approached him with the idea for The Grinder. Stoller loved it immediately and came onboard as executive producer. Even before he’d heard the idea for the show, though, he’d already drawn the connection between lawyers and actors.

As the show airs its second episode tonight on Fox at 8:30 p.m., Stoller explains several of the reasons why being a good lawyer means being a great actor. If you have any objections, leave them in the comments.

“My brother-in-law, Alex, is a lawyer—he works for the ACLU,” Stoller says. “Before that he was a public defender. And he says that a lot of lawyers watch famous law speeches from movies like To Kill a Mockingbird or whatever, and kind of study them. To be able to do big closing arguments, a big part of it is just being convincing. And you really have to be kind of an actor to get the jury to agree with you.”