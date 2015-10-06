Why Brands Should Be Against “Logo-rrhea”

In early September, Verizon unveiled a new logo , part of a larger rebranding effort aimed at projecting transparency in a product category known for complexity and opacity. According to Michael Bierut, a partner at Pentagram, which created the new logo, “simplicity, reliability, and focus on the customer” was the guiding spirit.

On Twitter, people had their own opinions.

@Jim_Brown, with a fine-tuned sense of nuance and proportion, tweeted, “The new @verizon logo may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen.” While @MikeESchmee seemed to suggest a Scarlet Letter-style shunning may be in order: “Could you imagine being friends or family with the persons responsible for the new Verizon logo?”

No matter what the brand, if it has a new visual identity to announce to the world, you can bet social media will hate it. Thank god Paul Rand was never on Twitter. Otherwise he probably would have gone into insurance.

Yet as far as I can tell, all this vitriol is based on a single point of substance, one undeniable fact: The new logo is not the old logo. That’s it. This is mob vengeance exacted by people whose expertise derives from seeing Helvetica on Netflix. Once the bien pensant critique gets rolling, you join the pile because . . . well, it’s what you do. And because it’s easy. No one’s going to come after you for expressing everyone else’s opinion.

Marketers are told they need to be responsive, to be always on. That social media demands they be “part of the conversation.” But what if the conversation is inane? After launching a new brand identity, companies need to stay the course, ignore the reflexive social media hate, and stick to the plan they’ve laid out. Because there is a plan, typically the result of months of preparation and thought about the brand’s past and how the company wants it to be perceived in the future.

The day before Verizon announced its new logo, Google introduced theirs. The move, Google’s blog explained, was driven by the new reality of how people interact with its products: “We’ve taken the Google logo and branding, which were originally built for a single desktop browser page, and updated them for a world of seamless computing across an endless number of devices and different kinds of inputs.”