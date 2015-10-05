Pinterest Expands Its E-commerce Program

Pinterest is expanding its Buyable Pins platform in a big way. The e-commerce project, which gives customers the ability to buy items on Pinterest without leaving the site, just picked up tens of thousands of merchants in a single swoop . In a blog post, Pinterest announced that Buyable Pins can now be integrated into e-commerce platforms like Bigcommerce, IBM Commerce, and eBay-owned Magento. Pinterest is also debuting Buyable Pins for a slew of new merchants, like Bloomingdale’s and DVF–all of which are supported by its launch partners, Demandware and Shopify.

Buyable Pins is Pinterest’s attempt to capitalize on its innate potential for e-commerce, as a social network frequented by shoppers. The effort is also targeted at mobile devices and monetizing mobile e-commerce; in its announcement, Pinterest made sure to mention that its research showed that customers were willing to pay “different” price points (read: higher) on mobile devices as compared to a laptop or desktop computer.

Pinterest launched Buyable Pins in June with 2 million products. At the time, CEO Ben Silbermann said that being able to shop within Pinterest was users’ most-requested feature. “Everything at Pinterest starts with beautiful visual discovery,” he said at an event announcing Buyable Pins. “Pinterest isn’t about getting your chores done. Pinterest is about discovering products you love and getting inspired in the process.”

Twitter is also ramping up its e-commerce capabilities: Just last week, the company opened up its buy buttons to any vendor that uses Shopify, Bigcommerce, or Demandware.