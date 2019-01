Over the last few years, Cheerios has been telling some great family stories in its advertising, both compelling and comedic , and now it’s extending its reach outside the nuclear unit and across generations.

The new spot “Grandpa,” created by agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York and directed by Matt Smukler, appears to be a story about a day no child or parent really wants to face, and tells it with a heartwarming twist that aims right at the cryballs of parents and grandparents everywhere.