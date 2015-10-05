advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

People Amazingly Blend In To The Landscape For New National Park Foundation PSA

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

To show Americans that they are personally part of the country’s more than 400 national parks, the National Park Foundation and agency Grey New York enlisted the stunning work of body painter Natalie Fletcher.

In a new PSA and ad campaign, the official charity of America’s national parks shows visitors blending seamlessly into the incredible landscapes of national parks like Zion National Park to Federal Hall National Memorial.

The campaign aims to be a companion to the “Find Your Park” movement for the upcoming National Park Service Centennial.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life