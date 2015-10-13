The Three Biggest Differences Between Being Busy And Being Productive

You’re running around with a to-do list a mile long, crossing off item after item. You’re feeling super productive. But are you really being productive, or are you just being busy?

Barbara Hemphill, founder of the Productive Environment Institute and an expert on time management, says checking things off a long list may simply be a way of relieving the pain of procrastination. Being productive, she says, means accomplishing those tasks that will get you closer to meeting your goals. Any other tasks that don’t help you to do so are just clutter.

Busy People Have Long To-Do Lists

Being clear about what your goals are is the easiest way to tell if you’re being productive. Ask yourself in the morning what the three most important things for you to accomplish are. “You have to be proactive in your day,” says Hemphill. Jumping from task to task without clear direction or goals is just “busy work” and is likely not going to result in a productive day.

Having your top three goals in front of you helps you to remain focused. “If you consistently do not get those three things done, then it’s time for some serious conversation with yourself, because there’s something going on. It’s either that what you say is important really isn’t important, or there’s some reason you’re procrastinating,” says Hemphill.