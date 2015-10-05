Rolling Stone Country Launches Its First-Ever Daily Web Series With Ram Trucks

Far be it for us to trade in stereotypes, but it’s a pretty safe bet that the cross-over between country music fans and potential truck buyers is significant. Apparently Rolling Stone and Ram Truck feel the same way, teaming up for a new a new multi-platform content partnership that makes the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) brand the official automotive partner for Rolling Stone Country .

The content partnership launches today with RS Country’s first-ever daily web series “Ram Report,” highlighting the most significant country music news stories of the day. The first episode features an exclusive interview with Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum on his just-announced solo album and single “The Driver.” Ahead of his upcoming fall tour, Kelley will also play the November 3rd Rolling Stone Country Live: Nashville event, sponsored by–you guessed it–Ram Truck.

Rolling Stone is also creating a custom video series for Ram Truck featuring exclusive music performances and Q&As with artists in Nashville.

Gus Wenner, Head of Digital of Wenner Media, last year launched Rolling Stone Country and says this is an opportunity to reach an audience as passionate about their trucks as they are about their music. “Best case scenario is when you can find a partner who believes in your goals and wants to be a major part of realizing them,” says Wenner.