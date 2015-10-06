Roku Keeps Focus On Streaming Channels In Battle Against Apple, Amazon, and Google

Similar to how Apple created the smartphone as we know it, Roku created the streaming video “box” (though some are now dongles). Today Roku unveils its latest offerings–a powerful 4K-capable box (its most expensive yet, at $130) called the Roku 4, and updated software and mobile apps that bring better content search to older players and Roku-powered smart TVs. Preorders start today, with the new hardware and software available by the end of the month. Roku’s upgrades are about due: Apple, Google, and Amazon have debuted new streamers in the past four weeks.

On a basic level, the four companies compete with each other. But Roku, which started this business, has a different endgame. Apple, Amazon, and Google make hardware and software that nudge you towards their content channels: iTunes and a new tvOS app store, Amazon Prime, and Google Play. Without its own store, Roku instead is building an online cable network, which–with more than 3,000 channels and its own advertising platform–dwarfs the selection from the traditional cord or dish, as well as the other streaming boxes.

“Ultimately we believe that all TV will be streamed,” says Matthew Anderson, Roku’s chief marketing officer. “And if all TV is streamed, eventually all TV advertising will be streamed.” Anderson says that the vast majority of viewing still goes to Roku’s top 20 channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, Pandora and MLB.TV, but viewing to the non-top 20 is growing very quickly, he says. As an example, Anderson pulls up The Scene, a channel that houses all of Conde Nast’s video, say from GQ or Glamour magazines, as well as partners including BuzzFeed. Like most of Roku’s new channels, The Scene is free, but the videos feature ads served up by Roku’s ad network. The more niche content Roku carries, the better it can target the ads.

With more nearly 3,000 channels–1,000 of which added in the past 12 months–Roku can get very niche. That goes well beyond the granularity of a 250-channel cable package, without the resentment that you don’t watch most of the channels you are paying for. With Roku you get only the ones that matter to you–-some paid, many free, often with ads. That’s the promise of all streamers, but Roku’s selection is vast in comparison to the others. Apple TV, in comparison, currently has about 60 channels, though that’s likely to grow with the new players and app store.

Roku’s selection includes extensive audio options, with about 140 channels currently. As an example, Anderson shows me the Dead Shows channel, which features “every Grateful Dead show that’s ever been,” he says. Anderson first asks me to pick a year, and I say 1967. Then he asks for a date. My first choice of November 12 doesn’t have any Dead shows, but November 11, 1967, has a couple. He queues up the second number from the Shrine Auditorium show, “Death Don’t Have No Mercy.” All that takes just 25 seconds (I was timing). “Where we want to have the deepest and widest selection is in the core video and music content,” says Anderson.

With all that content, search is key. Roku has long offered the ability to search across multiple video and audio channels at once, with 20 now indexed. In April, the company introduced Roku Feed, which began with Movies Coming Soon, which provides updates on movies that have debuted in the theater but are not yet streaming. Users can check the feed to see when a movie becomes available.

In OS 7, the feature expands to Follow from Search, which lets users create a custom feed from a search, with updates on the shows, movies, actors, or directors that they like, including pricing updates. (When I met with Roku, for example, Amazon was selling episodes of the show Empire on special for 67 cents.) Roku has seriously revamped its mobile app from a line-drawing design reminiscent of a 1980s video game to a more graphical interface, including transparency, swipe gestures, and all the full “Follow from Search” features and information featured on the TV screen.