Chipotle Wants You To Add Unnecessary Ingredients To Your Halloween Costume

When it comes to food ingredients, the scariest ones are often those you can’t see. Take an apparently nutritious rice bowl with chicken. It would seem like the healthy choice, except that often, it’s not–often it’s chock full of unnecessary ingredients and additives like disodium guanylate or disodium inosinate in rice. Or petroleum in beans. Or flavor injections in chicken.

This is the point Chipotle is making with its latest campaign for the brand’s annual Halloween event, Boorito, a fundraiser for the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, dedicated to promoting and supporting better farming, agriculture and livestock practices. Boorito takes place on October 31, offering $3 menu items to customers dressed in a costume with an unnecessary addition—like a zombie with an astronaut’s helmet, or a clown with a tiara and wings—all to illustrate the point that simpler is better, especially when it comes to food.

To support this fundraiser, Chipotle also created a new, eerie and humorous spot, “Endless Line,” that further illustrates why unnecessary additions are a bad thing. In the spot, created by Piro and directed by Tim Piper, a woman walks into a Chipotle location, thrilled to see that there’s no line for once. As she starts to order her usual chicken and rice bowl, she realizes things aren’t quite as they seem. An employee (who also happens to be the son in those awesomely awkward HBO Go ads) asks what she’d like in her rice, and she’s offered flavor-enhanced chicken with decorative grill marks, among other food horrors. That’s when she notices this is no Chipotle, but Cheapotle.

The final line of the spot is “Unnecessary additives are creepy,” and Chipotle is hoping that customers will apply this thinking to their costume choices come Halloween. To date, Chipotle customers have raised more than $4 million through the Boorito program.