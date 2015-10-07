Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James To Open Brick And Mortar Locations

Flip through the pages of any fashion magazine or sneak a peek at billboards dotting America, and the look of the clothing is decidedly urban: black, form-fitting, totally inappropriate for a backyard barbecue or a Sunday stroll with family.

Tennessee-bred Reese Witherspoon, for one, wants to bring some country flair into the mix. “About three years ago, I was making a movie in Atlanta and going back and forth to visit my family in Nashville,” says the Oscar-winning actor, producer, mom, and, most recently, fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur. “There was a real interest in the South to broaden our cultural reach—with hotels opening up, interesting restaurants becoming popular, and music emerging. I felt like I was seeing an artistic and cultural resurgence.” People she knew from “the coasts” were moving back, and the South was being championed for its creative spirit.

Sipping tea on the porch. Sunday dinners. Dressing for church. Those are the touchstones in my life.

And yet, good Southern retail—where a handbag might match a pair of shoes and black was verboten—was scarce on a national scale. So Witherspoon, who’s had great success in business behind the camera with her production company, Pacific Standard (the folks who brought the films Wild and Gone Girl to the silver screen), jumped into this void in the market. “At that same time, I was being approached by a few East Coast brands to represent them,” she says. “I have been to the Hamptons only once. I haven’t traveled in the Northeast. What I know is Charleston and North Carolina and the beaches of Georgia. Tailgating. Sipping tea on the porch. Sunday dinners. Dressing for church. Those are the touchstones in my life. Those are the stories I wanted to tell.”

So instead of taking a big paycheck for being the face of another brand, she invested in her vision of an authentic Southern lifestyle. The result: Draper James, named for her grandmother and grandfather and representing a true Southern gentility, a place where people “took care of each other and created an environment where everyone belonged.”

Witherspoon launched Draper James online with clothing, accessories, and home decor inspired by her favorite moments in Tennessee and beyond in May. Just a few months into her new adventure, she’s raised $10 million in capital, with Forerunner Ventures leading the Series B round. The fund’s charismatic founder, Kirsten Green, who has an impressive track record with retail concepts including Warby Parker and Bonobos, joins the board of directors.

Witherspoon and CEO Andrea Hyde, a veteran retail executive who’s done stints with Chris Burch, French Connection, Gap, and Calvin Klein, approached only three venture capital firms in total; two of them invested. “More often we see concepts built around a certain product or a business model innovation,” says Forerunner’s Green. “Reese’s company stood out in that it is less about an item, or even a category, and really about an attitude and a whole way of life. It’s easy to see a content and product strategy striking an emotional chord with a consumer and delivering a unique experience—which we believe is the strongest place to compete from in business.”

Witherspoon’s authenticity and commitment to devoting precious hours along with her other demands also encouraged Green to invest. “We look to founders with vision, discipline, and the magnetism to attract all the necessary constituents to get a business off and running,” says Green. “Reese has a clear and significant vision for the company and is undoubtedly a real doer. In addition, she was able to get top talent from the start and debut the brand with a full-scale offering—no small feat.”