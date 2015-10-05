Jennifer Aniston Has A Rich And Famous Travel Nightmare For Emirates Airline

Air travel is a complicated experience. First, there’s the security issues, taking off your shoes, the line-ups and all that. Then there’s the waiting, the delays, the cancellations and all that. Then there’s the forced close proximity to a wide swath of humanity in all its aromatic glory and all that. Typically there are two ways of dealing with all of this. The first, of course, is air rage. Second, and preferably, is to get optimistically philosophical about the whole thing. But there is a third option.