Jennifer Aniston Has A Rich And Famous Travel Nightmare For Emirates Airline

Air travel is a complicated experience. First, there’s the security issues, taking off your shoes, the line-ups and all that. Then there’s the waiting, the delays, the cancellations and all that. Then there’s the forced close proximity to a wide swath of humanity in all its aromatic glory and all that. Typically there are two ways of dealing with all of this. The first, of course, is air rage. Second, and preferably, is to get optimistically philosophical about the whole thing. But there is a third option.
Jennifer Aniston gives the rest of us unwashed hoi polloi a peek at how refined flying can be for the rich and famous in a new ad for Emirates by agency RKCR/Y&R. We begin with her seemingly trapped in a coach travel nightmare, until THANKFULLY, she wakes up in her full, first-class plane bed before going to enjoy a drink at the airborne bar. Aniston is charmingly self-depreciating but the ad comes off just shy of self-aware. Let’s just say it’s not the kind of thing you’d want to see as a pre-roll when you’re waiting to board that overbooked domestic flight and find your middle seat in row 23.