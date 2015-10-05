Everything You Need To Know To Optimize Any Profile Photo

Some people go through profile photos like Miley Cyrus does costume changes when hosting high-profile events, disrupting the stability of your Facebook or Twitter feed by making you take an extra second to assess what exactly you’re seeing. The rule about profile photos is instead of constantly troubleshooting to find the one that sings your heart’s song, take one killer photo and keep it there for two or three years or until it doesn’t look like you anymore because of the inexorable march of time. Sounds simple, right? But how do you take that one killer photo? Somebody has cracked the code and revealed the exact criteria for a kickass profile pic, and put it in handy infographic form.

The team at photo consultation service, PhotoFeeler, not only explain the how of rock-solid visual representation, they get into the why too. They break out each facet of the photo into elements like Face, Eyes, and categorizing it into how the variables impact how Competent, Likeable and Influential you look. Let the distinction of whether you’re looking for a LinkedIn pic or one for Tinder be your guide to determining how Influential you should look, and whether you want a “teeth visible” smile, or one of the “closed mouth” variety. (There’s a likability difference between those two.)

Have a look at the infographic below and learn how you may be sabotaging yourself in your profile pic right now–you know the one where your eyes are obstructed and there’s too much color saturation.

[via Visualistan]