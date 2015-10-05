This Mashup Doubles Down on Disney’s Deal With “Star Wars”

It was a dark day for many a Star Wars fan when Disney snapped up the rights to the franchise. It was like finding out that your enemy is actually your father, a situation that would play out interestingly in a major motion picture franchise were anybody to ever attempt such a thing.Never mind that Star Wars already featured some signature Disney movie elements–cartoonishly over-the-top villains, cute and fuzzy creatures, a theme of believing in one’s self–the die-hard fans were mad. Probably because in their minds this deal meant that the next Star Wars movie –which is coming out some time in the future, no way of knowing when, really–might end up like the mashup trailer that just surfaced over the weekend.

Created by YouTubers the Pistol Shrimps–not to be confused with the all-female basketball team of the same name, or actual shrimps–“Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Disney Mashup” does exactly what it says in the title, only with superior, clever editing, and the fun of knowing that certain people watching will be so very upset. The video begins with footage from the recent trailers of a space cruiser flying through the desert. (Yes, there is probably a proper name for this vehicle but if calling it a ‘space cruiser’ makes just one fan upset, that is worth more than the effort of looking up the proper name.) Because of the desert setting, the editors deftly plug in footage from the city of Agrabah, where Aladdin is set. Soon, Jafar is revealed inside another . . . space cruiser, pew-pew-ing away at that “street rat,” Aladdin. It’s a thing of beauty.

The rest of the trailer is an orgiastic cocktail of various Disney elements barging into the new Star Wars like so many fanboys’s worst nightmares. Some of the references are more obvious than others, though. Have a look and let us know in the comments below whether you think you caught them all, and which ones were used most cleverly.