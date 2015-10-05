New Comedy Web Series Looks At Life In Israel Through Twisted American Eyes

Over the last decade, Israel has experienced a technology boom. Government data shows that high-tech goods and services account for 12.5% of the country’s GDP and half its industrial exports, and it leads the OECD in percentage of GDP spent on science and tech R&D . A new comedy web series aimed at millennials is hoping to illuminate this side of life in Israel through a ridiculous collection of American bloggers.

Hamburger Hummus follows an eclectic bunch of Yanks to the fictional BlogoCon conference in Tel Aviv, mining social media culture and classic fish-out-of-water situation comedy. The seven-episode series boasts some impressive pedigree, directed by Jay Karas (Workaholics, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and starring Jillian Bell (Workaholics, 22 Jump Street), and Angela Kinsey (The Office). Bell plays a complete trainwreck of a beauty blogger, while Kinsey is a mommy blogger whose kid is 23.

Just as interesting as the comedic pedigree is that it was created by ad agency SS+K for New Venture Fund, a D.C.-based nonprofit that provides infrastructure and support to projects that create social and environmental change. According to the agency, the New Venture Fund’s aim for the project is to capture and share the spirit of Israel through entertainment.

SS+K partner and chief creative officer Bobby Hershfield says the goal is to reach younger people who may not know very much about Israel. “A web comedy series felt like a smart way to do it and we knew it would be a lot of fun to pull off,” says Hershfield. “This idea came about because we wanted to create a fish-out-of-water series putting unsuspecting Americans in a country they’ve never been, while not taking ourselves too seriously and showing some very unique aspects of Israel.”