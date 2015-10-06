Roku 4 Solves The Most Frustrating Thing About Streaming TV Boxes

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You’re browsing around on a Roku or another media streamer, trying to find something to watch, and suddenly you feel overwhelmed.

There are so many apps, and so many options within those apps, that figuring out what to watch becomes a slog. Now you’re yearning for the old DVR, which, despite its ugly interface and clunky hardware, at least presents all its content in a straightforward way.

Roku may have just solved this problem–not with its newly announced Roku 4 hardware, but with the accompanying Roku OS 7 software. Finally, someone has managed to break down the barriers between streaming apps in a way that makes sense.

The centerpiece of Roku’s new software is Roku Feed, a feature that lets you bookmark movies and TV shows, and get notified when they’re available for streaming. While browsing through those bookmarks, you’ll see a list of apps where each video is available, drawing on more than 20 streaming sources, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Basically, it’s a universal watch list for the things you really care about.

The Roku Feed

Roku Feed–or “My Feed,” as it appears on the player itself–actually launched last April, but at the time you could only follow movies that were still in theaters. With Roku OS 7, you can track movies from any time, along with TV shows, actors, and directors. Notifications on the Roku home screen indicate when new videos from your feed are available, or when prices have changed.

In a way, Roku Feed is resembles the menu you’d find on a DVR, with a big list of videos that’s always being updated as new content becomes available. Compared to universal search–which remains the focus on other TV boxes like Apple TV and Android TV–the feed seems like a more helpful starting point. Search only makes more sense when you actually know what you’re looking for.

Roku’s smartphone app

“It’s a way for us to bring content to you,” says Sharad Sundaresan, Roku’s senior vice president of product management. “It’s kind of like the search that keeps on searching.”