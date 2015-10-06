Fast Company Is Hiring A Technology Reporter

Duties:

Use your already robust social media accounts to source story ideas and distribute your articles

This Job Is Right For You If:

You have previous experience as a technology reporter at a technology publication or in the technology section of a major news website

You already have a network of sources in the business world

You are an engaging and highly accurate writer

You never miss a deadline–even a short one

You have more ideas for stories than you’ll ever have time to write

You are comfortable writing in many different formats and open to experimenting with your work on new and emerging platforms

You enjoy working in a newsroom environment