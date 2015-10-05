Tesla’s Model X And The Mainstreaming Of The Electric Car

If you can say one thing about Tesla, it’s that they’re hypemasters. The auto company’s headquarters in Fremont, California was home to the unveiling of their much-delayed Model X SUV last Tuesday . As CEO Elon Musk MC’ed the event, several SUVs made impossibly sharp turns onstage, showed off their Delorean-style doors, and even hauled an Airstream trailer onstage. Audience members were a mixture of techy auto geeks (team jackets from Google’s self-driving car program were very much in attendance) and the Bay Area’s upper crust. I spotted at least two very well-dressed attendees making snide remarks to the hired catering help.

The new Model X is an impossibly sleek and sexy car, which is a funny thing to say for an SUV. It’s also an indisputable status symbol. A cheap, stripped-down base model retails for a mere $80,000, but most customers will be paying something closer to $130,000. The lucky people driving Model Xes right now pre-ordered the car years ago. If you reserve a Model X now, you can expect to have one in the second half of 2016.

Tesla, and to a far lesser extent other high-end fully-electric cars like the BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz electric B, are the standard-bearers for electric cars in the mass consciousness. They’re the ones that get the envious looks on the highway and the fawning coverage by the press. Newcomers like Apple, with their own electric car program, are almost certainly entering that category. But the future doesn’t belong to Tesla…. It belongs to far cheaper, mass-market electric cars like the Nissan Leaf and Ford Focus.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla

Most electric cars don’t require a $130,000 purchase. A 2016 electric Ford Focus begins at a relatively cheap $29,200, and a 2016 Nissan Leaf is $29,000. They represent the entry range for electric cars (rather than a lower cost hybrid), and although not budget priced by any means, are affordable enough to target a large part of the population.

Essentially, electric cars are only available to well-off customers, and primarily usable for customers in urban and suburban areas. Recharging is difficult outside of large cities, suburbs, and heavily traveled routes like California’s I-5 in the Central Valley or I-80 in the industrial midwest. But we’re not too far away from a future where electric cars are much cheaper, and electric chargers much more accessible.

Sources at the Kelley Blue Book, a car pricing guide, told Fast Company that prices for electric vehicles declined 9.7% compared to 2014, while prices for cars in general had actually increased 1.2%.

However, we’re not at the point where a usable electric car can be sold for $20,000 just yet. While quite fuel efficient cars can be purchased for below $20,000 new from a dealership, the technology in electric cars still requires a higher price point for automakers to recoup their investment.