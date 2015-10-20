Party On: Mike Myers Reflects On The Endlessly Enduring Appeal of Wayne and Garth

One recent Halloween, Mike Myers received a phone call from a friend, demanding that Myers make his way to Santa Monica Boulevard for the annual parade. Of course, the exceedingly recognizable comedy star and filmmaker wanted to know why he might wish to subject himself to such a scene. “Because,” the friend replied, “I’m surrounded by five Dr. Evils, six Austin Powers, 11 Fembots, and 14 Wayne Campbells.”

It was this moment, more than any other, that clinched it: much like the zombies who also account for a vast segment of Halloween ensembles: Wayne Campbell of Wayne’s World cannot be killed by conventional weapons. He is perhaps destined to be Myers’s most enduring creation.

One could argue that the main reason so many more pop culture obsessives opt for the ripped jeans, wigs, and catch phrases of Wayne and Garth over, say, Austin Powers, is sheer laziness. Who has the time or energy to throw together a crushed velvet suit and lacy cravat? Perhaps it’s Wayne and Garth’s androgyny-friendly long hair that drives both sexes to party on, year after year. There’s more to it than either explanation, though. Lots of costumes are easier to prepare—even this Wayne and Garth on Amazon doesn’t come close to getting it right–but that doesn’t automatically grandfather them into classic status. Something went inarguably right during the conception and execution of Mike Myers’s first breakout character and it has engendered the kind of fondness that new generations have continued to deem as . . . worthy.

“There’s no laboratory for predicting what character is going to turn out to be what,” Myers says. “What we did with Wayne’s World is we wanted it to be this fuzzy memory of mid-’70s suburban heavy metal life, and what it was like to hang out with your friends and to be in a car with them. That’s what I wanted to get into the film as much as anything, that sense of fun.”

Mike Myers as Wayne Campbell, Dana Carvey as Garth Algar during the ‘Wayne’s World’ skit on March 23, 1991

Wayne Campbell was born when a friend asked Myers, then fresh out of high school, to appear on the Toronto alt music show, City Limits, and pretend to be a cousin from the suburbs of Scarborough. The appearance earned a lot of fan mail, so the character returned. Pretty soon, Myers was balancing a stint in the Second City touring company with appearances as Wayne on a Canadian show called It’s Only Rock & Roll. Go down a YouTube k-hole of these early renditions, called “Wayne’s Power Minute,” and it’s clear that, aside from shorter sleeves on his trademark black T-shirt, the character’s look has remained essentially the same since the beginning.

“It never really changed from the first time I did it,” Myers says. “That’s kind of how everybody in my neighborhood dressed. Originally it was a Cat hat because at that time in the mid ’70s Cat hats were super popular.”