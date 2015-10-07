Google Is Planning For A Zero-Waste, Circular Economy

The current economy is built on waste–dig up some materials, turn that into a product, ship it to an “end user” who eventually tosses it in the trash. But that’s starting to change.

Google is one of the latest mega-corporations to commit to the principles of a circular economy–one that keeps “technical nutrients” like plastic and silicon out of the landfill, and trims out wasted water, energy, food, and land.

“Our goal is to embed circular economic principles into the fabric of Google’s infrastructure, operations, and culture,” says Kate Brandt, Google’s sustainability lead. “What that means is that we’ll be focusing on opportunities wherever possible to eradicate waste through smart design–at our data centers, in our kitchens, on our campuses, in all we do around the world.”

In some ways, these are things the tech giant has already been working on; the company has repurposed hundreds of thousands of servers instead of replacing them, for example, and experimented with data centers that reuse wastewater from sewage treatment plants.

But now Google wants to go further. In a new partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a nonprofit that helps companies transition to the circular economy, they plan to go big. “The way that they’ll work with us is to really understand the business and then understand how circularity can be applied to take the efforts to the next level,” Brandt says. The company will choose two flagship projects to work on over the next year.

“We think our infrastructure, our operations, and our culture are all places where we can really embed this and really innovate,” she says.

Eventually, it’s possible they’ll build tools for others trying to eliminate waste. “We’re a company that has solved hard challenges on a global scale, driving every road and mapping it, putting every book online for free,” Brandt says. “We get excited about these challenges that ultimately make people’s lives better and that we can apply some of our Google skills to, and so that’s what’s exciting to us about circularity.”