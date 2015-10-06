Moving? You Can Take This Tiny, Cheap, Smart Apartment With You Wherever You Go

If you need to move to a new city, this tiny apartment is designed to come with you. What’s even better, it would cost about half the rent of space at market rate, even if you’re in insanely expensive rental markets like Brooklyn or San Francisco.

The sleek glass-and-steel box slides into a narrow metal frame that squeezes into otherwise unbuildable lots in built-up urban neighborhoods. If you need to move, you’d push a button on an app. A moving truck will pull up, slide the apartment completely out of the building, and drive it to an empty slot in a building elsewhere. Forget packing; everything you own can stay inside.

The tech-packed home, called Kasita, was inspired in part by a radical experiment in tiny-house living. For a year, the startup’s founder tried living in a converted dumpster as a commentary on the excessiveness of the typical single-family house.

Ten months in, he was fairly sick of it. But “Professor Dumpster,” aka Jeff Wilson, an environmental science professor at the Huston-Tillotson University, saw an opportunity to rethink housing–and to design something that was unlike any micro-apartment or tiny home that had ever existed before.

“I started thinking living in a dumpster–33 square feet–and peeing in a bottle isn’t all that cool, but there are some very interesting things about this. I can move my house anywhere, it’s pretty affordable, I’ve trimmed down my possessions and have less. I was able to get rid of my car, and I live in the best part of town.”

He started working with an industrial designer from the firm Frog to come up with a plan that gave similar benefits. They envisioned a form of housing that would be low-rent even in the middle of the city, mobile, allow for short-term leases, and let people avoid the annoyance of having roommates.

Wilson chose an industrial designer, rather than an architect, because he wanted to avoid expected solutions.