How To Manage Exceptionally Creative People

In 1905, the German microbiologist Robert Koch won a Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering the effect of bacteria in infectious diseases. The famous research physician and fellow Nobel laureate Paul Ehrlich described Koch this way:

He was deeply engrossed in problems which the foremost scientists had struggled in vain to solve. By astute and unflagging application, he was able to provide answers so authoritative as to earn him the admiration and unqualified respect of his contemporaries. And perhaps it was propitious that his genius and energy were given free rein to pursue his trailblazing ideas, undisturbed and unimpeded—a genius and an energy that in so an exceptional a way combined to form his personality.

As Ehrlich well knew, exceptionally creative people like Koch reach incredible breakthroughs for the very reason that they don’t thrive in an industrial environment. They need to be “undisturbed and unimpeded” in order to do what they do.

That, of course, poses a challenge for organizations that can’t give complete “free rein” to their best minds but still want to get the most out of them. So what can companies do?

Exceptionally creative people can make enormous contributions if you can only bridge their ideas with the creation of commercial value. While they’re typically great at discovering entirely new ways of delivering results, creative thinkers are rarely capable of bringing them to practical ends without the proper support. If you mismanage them, by failing to offer the right means of directing their creative thinking, they can actually become destructive critics, voicing unpopular opinions.

Individuals who create breakthrough ideas challenge what’s considered common understanding or even common sense. Almost by deﬁnition, they will go against the grain of the existing culture.

For companies, it starts with recognizing that these extremely valuable individuals are so rare that you can’t depend on their presence alone for your long-term success. One key challenge in managing innovation is learning to beneﬁt not only from the most creative individuals in your organization but also from others—those who might be less gifted but are still creative thinkers in their own right and committed to the company’s goals.

The need to manage extraordinary people is only the start. Transforming their ideas into commercial value can be the bigger challenge, and certainly the costliest and riskiest one.