How The Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Turned Fox Sports’ Selfie Shaming Into A Selfless Act

The Arizona State University chapter of Alpha Chi Omega recently incited an online riot during an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game Wednesday night when the camera caught the sorority squad taking selfies and texting during the game, which unleashed a ridiculous tirade from two sports announcers.

“Every girl in the picture is locked into her phone!”

“Welcome to parenting in 2015!”

“‘That’s the best one of the 300 pictures I’ve taken of myself today!'”

Young women taking selfies at a baseball game?! This surely marks the end of civilization as we know it. Who in their right minds would dare document a trip to a baseball game? The horror of it all!

We get it: Selfies have become the whipping boy of social media for all our grievances against millennials. But is mocking a group of sorority sisters on national TV okay?

Although reaction to the video has been polarized between people who agree with and disagree with the announcers, Fox Sports attempted to run damage control by offering the women free tickets to an upcoming game. However, the ladies of Alpha Chi Omega pulled a classy move and asked in a Facebook post that the tickets be donated to a nonprofit for domestic-violence victims: