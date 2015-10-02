How The Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Turned Fox Sports’ Selfie Shaming Into A Selfless Act

The Arizona State University chapter of Alpha Chi Omega recently incited an online riot during an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game Wednesday night when the camera caught the sorority squad taking selfies and texting during the game, which unleashed a ridiculous tirade from two sports announcers.
“Every girl in the picture is locked into her phone!”
“Welcome to parenting in 2015!”
“‘That’s the best one of the 300 pictures I’ve taken of myself today!'”
Young women taking selfies at a baseball game?! This surely marks the end of civilization as we know it. Who in their right minds would dare document a trip to a baseball game? The horror of it all!
We get it: Selfies have become the whipping boy of social media for all our grievances against millennials. But is mocking a group of sorority sisters on national TV okay?
Although reaction to the video has been polarized between people who agree with and disagree with the announcers, Fox Sports attempted to run damage control by offering the women free tickets to an upcoming game. However, the ladies of Alpha Chi Omega pulled a classy move and asked in a Facebook post that the tickets be donated to a nonprofit for domestic-violence victims:
Alpha Chi Omega at Arizona State University would like to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks and Fox Sports for reaching out to the chapter after last night’s game and subsequent media frenzy. We appreciate their generous offer of tickets to tonight’s game. However, instead of chapter members attending the game, we have asked the Diamondbacks and Fox Sports to provide tickets to a future game for families at A New Leaf, a local non-profit that helps support victims of domestic violence.
Today, October 1, marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If everyone who viewed this statement took the time to make a donation in recognition of domestic violence awareness, which is Alpha Chi Omega’s national philanthropy, we would be so grateful! We are happy to have the opportunity to shed some positive light on such a sensitive subject. All proceeds will go directly to A New Leaf to help struggling Arizona families get back on their feet by providing housing, food, childcare and more. You can donate using the link below. We appreciate your support!
Alpha Chi Omega = 1 / Fox Sports = 0