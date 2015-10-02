Hackers Compromise T-Mobile Customer Data, Steal 15 Million Records

Hackers have targeted Experian, the credit agency that reviews T-Mobile’s credit applications, potentially compromising the personal information of 15 million people. While the data breach did not directly impact T-Mobile’s servers, anyone who applied for a credit check between September 2013 and September 16, 2015 could have had their records stolen, T-Mobile said Thursday.

T-Mobile said the hack could even have put non-subscribers at risk, if they filled out a credit application for the company within the past two years.

In a statement on Thursday, T-Mobile CEO John Legere wrote that he was “incredibly angry” about the breach, and that the company was launching a “thorough review of our relationship with Experian.”

Legere continued: “I do want to assure our customers that neither T-Mobile’s systems nor network were part of this intrusion and this did not involve any payment card numbers or bank account information.”

The records affected by the hack did, however, contain encrypted fields with Social Security numbers and ID numbers for a driver’s license or passport. The encryption may or may not still be intact, according to Experian.

T-Mobile is providing two years of credit monitoring for free, available to anybody who was possibly impacted by the hack. But the service is being offered by Experian itself, a fact that isn’t lost on disgruntled customers; the company maintains, however, that its “consumer credit database was not accessed.”

In an effort to address customer complaints, Legere is currently looking into other credit monitoring services: