How Background Noise Affects The Way You Work

Is it better or worse to listen to music while you work? What about white noise? Sometimes we don’t want to work but have to, so we decide to work in front of the TV in order to make ourselves feel a little better about it. Are we just fooling ourselves into thinking we can still be productive that way? Well, it depends.

The Worst Kinds Of Noise

First, the bad news: Researchers have found that environmental noise—background music, city sounds, people’s conversations—leads to a decrease in performance for most people. But the good news is that many of those sounds are easy to tune out, making even small reductions likely to improve our effectiveness.

One source of noise, though, is harder to tune out: intermittent speech. That’s when you hear a few words or sentences here and there, with pauses in between. And in fact, intermittent speech is one of the most common sounds in an office. You’ll hear it when colleagues sitting behind you turn and ask each other questions, or when someone else is on a phone call listening for a while and only chimes in periodically.

Intermittent speech is one of the most common sounds in an office.

One meta-analysis examined 242 studies of the ways noise affects performance, and found that when it came to performing cognitive tasks—like staying attentive, reading and processing text, and working with numbers—performance was more affected by intermittent speech than by either continuous speech (which would have little variation in volume and rhythm) or non-speech noise.

That doesn’t mean other types of noise (continuous speech, music, or white noise) are totally fine, though. A second meta-analysis looked at the effects of listening to background music on performance. Results varied depending on the task at hand. While it tended to improve positive emotions, increase performance in sports, and make people complete tasks a little faster, it also had disruptive consequences on reading.

Just How Golden Is Silence?

If you can’t avoid a noisy environment, should you play white noise in order to drown out the rest? White noise is a nondescript background hum, kind of like the noise of a fan or of someone saying “Shhhh!” continuously. Listening to white noise may turn out to be better than listening to intermittent speech if it successfully drowns out the speech, but that doesn’t mean it’s ideal.

For most people, quiet might be preferable to white noise. In one study, the majority of kids (except those whom teachers said had severe attention problems) in a middle-school setting had worse memory in the presence of white noise as compared to no noise. But the students who struggled to pay attention actually did better with the white noise.