Even Styrofoam Doesn’t Last Forever, In The Face Of These Hungry Worms

Plastics like polystyrene–otherwise known as styrofoam–have long been thought nonbiodegradable. In landfills or the open environment, they’re known for staying intact, even as they break into pieces. They change shape and form, but never completely go away.

That is, unless you give them to waxworms and mealworms, which, as recent experiments show, love to eat plastics. It turns out polystyrene may not be undecomposable at all. You just have to put it in the vicinity of the right type of animals.

The latest research comes from Wei-Min Wu, a senior research engineer at Stanford University. In a pair of recent papers, he and colleagues demonstrate how bacteria in worm guts helps break down plastic foam, like the stuff in nasty white coffee cups.

komkrit Preechachanwate via Shutterstock

“Our findings have opened a new door to solve the global plastic pollution problem,” Wu says in a recent Stanford press release.

In his experiment, 100 mealworms ate up to 39 milligrams of Styrofoam. They converted about half to carbon dioxide and the rest to “biodegraded fragments that look similar to tiny rabbit droppings.” Wu says the animals appeared healthy enough and that the waste could be used in soil.

Last year, Wu was also involved in research involving waxworms. In that case, the worms munched through polyethylene film of the type used in plastic bags. Over a 60-day period, two colonies of worms got through 6% and 10% of the material.