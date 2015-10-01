San Francisco Giant Star Buster Posey On Why A Failure Isn’t Always A Failure

This week Fast Company‘s head of video and TV, Scott Mebus, joined San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey on the diamond to take a few swings, and talk life and work lessons learned from baseball. Watch the above video to hear Posey, captain of the 2014 World Series-winning team, discuss how chemistry can top talent, and how success can be a complicated idea in a sport where you “fail” more than half the time.