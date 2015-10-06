David Walker And Sanford Greene Bringing Back “Power Man And Iron Fist” At Marvel

Writer David F. Walker (Shaft, Cyborg) and artist Sanford Greene (The Runaways, Uncanny Avengers) have been named the new creative team on a revival of the classic buddy comic “Power Man and Iron Fist,” reuniting fan favorite characters Luke Cage and Danny Rand.

This distinction is vital, as Cage and Rand’s “Heroes for Hire” business has existed in various forms with a rotating roster of heroes over the past few years, but this new title brings it all back to its 1978 roots by focusing once again on the two originators.

“About a year ago or so, [Marvel editor] Axel Alonso asked me to list all the characters that I wanted to work with the most,” Walker tells Fast Company. “He said, ‘Don’t be limited–go as big as you want.’ At the very top of that list were Luke Cage and Danny Rand, and I put in parentheses after their names: ‘as a team.’ Because this was something that I’d wanted to see for years and years. That particular duo, they’re so iconic. As a writer, you love interesting characters, and those two characters are so fun to delve into. They are the ultimate bromantic couple.”

Walker, a writer, filmmaker, journalist, and educator, recently revived the character Cyborg for DC Comics, and is fresh from a run on a Shaft series for Dynamite Comics. Greene, who had contributed cover art for Walker’s Shaft run, had been working on a number of Marvel titles when the opportunity to pair with Walker was presented.

“Growing up as an African-American kid, you identify with these characters,” says Greene. “Luke was one of those characters that impacted me. And it was always a dream project to get to work on him. It was the cherry on top to find out it would be Iron Fist as well.”

The announcement of Walker and Greene comes with Marvel still fresh from the news that award-winning writer and recent MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Ta-Nehisi Coates will be taking over as writer on Black Panther. To Walker and Greene, these moves reveal positive steps forward for the industry and pop culture in general—and Greene is quick to praise Marvel for not engaging in, as he puts it, “flash-in-the-pan efforts,” but to push for real change. “It’s not, ‘Let’s put an African-American artist or writer on this African-American character and that’s our quota.’”