This Is How We Watch Porn On Our Phones, According To Pornhub

Pornhub, the very NSFW adult site, realized something early on: People love watching porn on their smartphones. The company was one of the first adult content services to make the leap to mobile, and its data team–yes, they have a data team–just released a new set of metrics on the porn-viewing habits of smartphone users. As it turns out, Pornhub’s data indicates that iOS and Android users have pretty different porn preferences .

IPhone and iPad users account for 32% of all Pornhub traffic, while 31% of traffic comes from Android users. In case you were still doubting that mobile reigns supreme, this means that porn aficionados who access Pornhub from their desktop or laptop account for less than 40% of the site’s traffic. But even more interestingly, Android users spend significantly more time on Pornhub. The average time spent per visit is 10 minutes and 8 seconds on Android devices, while iOS visits are, well, more efficient at just 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

One of Pornhub’s most surprising findings was that Android and iOS users appear to have slightly different tastes in pornography. The five most popular search terms for Android users are “lesbian,” “cartoon,” “black,” “teen,” and “step mom,” while iPhone and iPad users opt for “lesbian,” “step mom,” “teen,” “step sister,” and “MILF.”

Pornhub also released demographic data on the site’s mobile users. Almost 26% of all mobile traffic comes from female viewers; as expected, more than 36% of all mobile users are ages 18 to 24, while users over the age of 65 account for just over 2% of the site’s traffic.

In August, the site launched Pornhub Premium, an ad-free, paid streaming platform modeled after Netflix.

[via Engadget]