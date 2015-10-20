CNN Launches Great Big Story, Its Answer To Vice And Buzzfeed

Three miles south of CNN’s Manhattan headquarters, in an office marked not with the broadcast company’s familiar three-letter logo, but a red rocket ship, about 30 new employees have spent the last several weeks stealthily preparing to launch the broadcast network’s answer to publications like Vice and Buzzfeed: Great Big Story .

GBS is an independent LLC fully funded by CNN, and it aims to create video that is appealing to millenials (more specifically, “urban-located, globally curious 25- to 35-year-olds”), shareable on social networks, and appropriate for native advertising—all objectives that CNN, with its strict focus on news, is somewhat awkwardly suited to pursue.

CNN relies on cable subscriber fees for the bulk of its revenue, but as online viewing options put pressure on the cable bundle and global digital ad revenues look poised to surpass U.S. television advertising by 2017, those fees are at risk of shrinking. Meanwhile, a news story that goes live at 8 a.m. might be stale by 11 a.m., leaving only a narrow opportunity to package and monetize it online and across social networks.

In April 2014, CNN launched its digital studios, which produces bite-sized shows designed for social media and evergreen content that could be repackaged and reused. Over the next year, CNN’s video views jumped 48%, but the type of story that CNN’s audience is accustomed to, however, isn’t necessarily the type of story that does well in in the social sphere.

After Narendra Modi was appointed as India’s prime minister, for instance, CNN’s digital team made a video that swayed from CNN’s usual straightforward voice. Titled, “Is THIS the most interesting man in the world?” it pointed to Modi’s poetry collections, three-hour-a-night sleep habits, and large number of female fans in India. “It did nothing,” remembers Chris Berend, CNN’s vice president for video development and the head of its digital studios. “Because our audience comes to us for the news.” When the team put the same video on Facebook, he says it racked up 2.5 million views within 24 hours.

And while Buzzfeed and Vice have both built large businesses on helping brands integrate their messages into videos, CNN’s focus on news also limits its ability to maximize this kind of advertising. After CNN launched a branded content studio called Courageous in June, native advertising the studio produced for CNN was always marked as sponsored content and often lived in a separate “branded zone” on the website. On Great Big Story, native advertising won’t be labeled any differently than strictly editorial content (Update: To clarify, though branded content will be positioned the same as editorial content, each individual video will be labeled as sponsored, sometimes “creatively”).

Berend and Andrew Morse, the executive vice president of editorial for CNN U.S. and GM of CNN Digital Worldwide, eventually decided they could compete more effectively for millennial-focused advertising dollars if their content wasn’t tied to the CNN brand. “There’s a temptation to bend yourself into a pretzel and try to do that,” Morse says. “CNN oughta be CNN.”