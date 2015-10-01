Jonathan Glazer Directs Wild And Wonderful Rebrand For Channel 4

It’s not often anyone would ever consider station identification TV ads as art, but director Jonathan Glazer may just change your mind. The director of Under The Skin, Sexy Beast, and Birth, as well as iconic ads for Guinness, Stella Artois and more, uses the opportunity to create a set of surreal and unique films for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
Glazer wrote and directed four films that will be broadcast on the channel as part of a redesign by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency 4Creative, and creative agency DBLG. It’s four good reasons to actually look forward to the next commercial break.